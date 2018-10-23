Hyundai brings back old warhorse, launches 'All New Santro' at Rs 390,000

Korean car maker today relaunched the Santro, its compact family car, which was discontinued in 2014 after sixteen years of successful run. The company, second largest in the domestic market, has priced at an all India ex-showroom price of Rs 389,900 onwards for the first 50,000 customers. The top variant of the car comes at Rs 564,900.

has invested about Rs 7.4 billion over last three years to develop the Santro, which has got advance bookings of over 23,500 units in just thirteen days. This means the already has a waiting period of approximately three months.

is being positioned above the Eon, Hyundai’s entry car in India and below the Grandi10. The new Santro is designed to meet the needs of Indian families who seek space, comfort, safety and style along with a low ownership cost.

“The Santro is an iconic and legendary brand that has won the hearts of millions of Indian customers for last two decades. The magic of Santro continues with this all new car which has received an overwhelming response in less than two weeks, “ said Y K Koo, managing director and chief executive officer at Motor India.

The 1,100cc engine Santro comes in petrol and compressed natural gas fuel variants. The petrol variant claims to offer a mileage of 20.3 km per litre while the CNG trim offers a mileage of 30.48 km per kg. The car boasts of advanced active and passive safety with standard features like ABS with EBD and dual front air bags across variants. The new Santro also meets pedestrian safety norms, the company said.

The Santro played a key role in establishing Hyundai in the Indian car market. It was the company’s first product here launched in 1998. A total of 1.32 million Santros were sold in the domestic market since then and the car maker also shipped 500,000 units to various export markets.