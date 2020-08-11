Hyundai Creta's sales milestone, crosses 500,000 mark in domestic market

Creta's sales number has touched 5,00,000-mark in the domestic market, the company announced on Tuesday.



“ Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, Creta’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Motor India Ltd.



In HMIL Utility Vehicle (UV) Segment, four SUVs – All New Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric - clocked sale of 34,212 Units in April-July, 2020 .



The All New Creta received over 65,000 bookings since launch in March 2020. "The contribution of diesel in the All New Creta bookings continues to soar and is now at 60 per cent indicating a strong demand for Hyundai’s advanced and globally proven Diesel BS6 Technology," said Garg.