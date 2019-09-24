Hyundai Motor India to export Atos, Venue to South Africa from December

(HMIL) is planning to export and Venue to South Africa from December 2019 and is also exploring new markets for

The new Santro, sold as Hyundai in the international market, will be the tallest in the segment.

The company is planning to launch Atos and Venue in South Africa in December 2019. Many new markets like Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana were also explored for Atos exports, said the company.

The company has sold 34,739 units of Atos since its launch in May 2019. On July 30, Hyundai announced it had crossed the 50,000-unit bookings mark for the Venue, since the SUV's launch on May 21.

Hyundai Motor India also continued its growth momentum in export markets with a growth of 20.46% for the period April to August 2019 (86,300 Units) compared to the corresponding period in 2018 (71,645 Units).

Hyundai Motor India recently hosted a Strategic International Partners Meet 2019 for 60 international partners from 29 countries.