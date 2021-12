Hyundai plans six electric vehicles by 2028, to invest Rs 4,000 crore

South Korean major Hyundai, which has the second-largest market share in India’s passenger vehicle market, will invest around Rs 4,000 crore to launch six electric vehicles (EVs) by 2028. The first of the six vehicles will come in 2022.

Of the six, around three will be developed on Hyundai’s global electric vehicle platform E-GMP while the other three are likely to be on modified platforms in India. The company plans to have an EV presence in all segments -- from the mass market to SUVs. India’s leading automakers have taken a divergent road to electrification. ...