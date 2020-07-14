JUST IN
Hyundai ramps SUV portfolio, launches new Tucson starting at Rs 22.3 lakh

Vehicle comes with a choice of BS-VI-compliant 152bhp 2.0-litre petrol and 185bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine options

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The product, Tucson 2020, was first showcased at Auto Expo in February

Hyundai Motor India today strengthened its SUV portfolio with the launch of Tucson, a new premium vehicle in this space. The starting price of the car is Rs 22.3 lakh, ex-showroom.

The SUV comes in five variants and the top-end trim is priced at Rs 27.03 lakh (all ex-showroom India).

The new Tucson comes with a choice of BS-VI-compliant 152bhp 2.0-litre petrol and 185bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine options.

The product, Tucson 2020, was first showcased at Auto Expo in February.

Company officials said the key pillars of the product include style, comfort, technology, performance, and safety.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 13:53 IST

