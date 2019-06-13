I don't regret getting into telecom business: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Despite competitive pressure since the launch of Reliance Jio, Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla does not regret getting into telecom. “At that point, if we had not been in the business, we would have lost an opportunity.

I don’t regret getting into it,” he said at a fireside chat organised by the Ladies Study Group. “If you ask me whether I would enter it today, obviously I wouldn’t. Who wants to be up against Mukesh Ambani?” said Birla on a lighter note, and then went on to amplify that he meant businesswise. “Personally, I ...