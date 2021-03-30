JUST IN
Tata vs Mistry: Valuation mismatch and what lies ahead in the battle

Business Standard

Tata tussle: 'My conscience is clear,' says Cyrus Mistry on SC verdict

Mistry said that he is disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict on his battle with Tata Sons

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cyrus Mistry
Cyrus Mistry (Photo: Bloomberg/ Dhiraj Singh)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday said he's "personally disappointed" by the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment upholding his sacking.

Mistry said he hopes that the issues raised "will cause deeper reflection, influence individuals concerned to catalyze change".

I may have had many imperfections, but i have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction i chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences, said Mistry in a statement.

"Although i will no longer be able to influence the governance of Tata group directly, the issues i have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence concerned individuals to catalyse change. I sleep with clear conscience," Mistry said.

Mistry said that he will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to work with a fantastic team with Tata Sons.

"I have had the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of people from diverse backgrounds all bound together by a common value system embedded by the founders of Tata group. I am eternally grateful," he said.

Mistry thanked the legal team for remaining steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty throughout the journey.

"This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins," he concluded the letter.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of the Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove its then chairman, Cyrus Mistry, from office and later the company’s board.

In its 282-page judgment, the court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order of December 2019, which had re-instated Mistry on the Tata Sons board and had termed the appointment of the current chairman, N Chandrasekaran, “illegal”.

Here's the full text of Mistry's letter

"During my tenure as executive chairman of Tata Sons, it was always my duty and privilege to present India to the global business community as a market of great opportunity and promise, backed by an effective rule of law that is just, equitable and evolved.

At Tata Sons, I have had the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of people from diverse backgrounds in multiple industries and geographies all bound together by a common value system embedded by the founders into the Tata Group. For that opportunity, I shall be eternally grateful.

My aim at Tata, an iconic institution undergoing a generational change in leadership, was to ensure a robust Board driven system of decision making and governance that is larger than any one individual. A key focus was to enable the directors on various Boards to discharge their fiduciary duties without fear or favor, while still ensuring that shareholders views were reflected in strategy and actions. It continues to be my belief that it is by such a model, that one would protect value for all stakeholders in Tata Sons and its various Group companies.

To this end, my performance was reviewed by nearly 50 Independent directors across multiple Tata Boards that I served.

Beyond the performance metric that speaks for itself and the documented appreciation for my initiatives, I am humbled by the continued support I have received from my former colleagues and other Board members. All the successes we achieved, was built on the efforts of a very talented team including my executive management team (The GEC), the managers and staff of Tata Sons as well as the management teams in the Tata operating companies supported by their respective Board Members.

Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to reflect on my actions and on whether I could have handled the generational change in leadership better. In hindsight, while I may have had many imperfections, I have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction I chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences.

Every member of society looks to institutions such as courts to validate and endorse the appropriateness of his or her actions and beliefs. As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgement with respect to our case. Although I will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of the Tata group directly, I hope that the issues I have raised, will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyze change. I sleep with a clear conscience.

Life is not always fair, but we are still the lucky ones — I am lucky to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, colleagues - past & present. I am grateful to my legal team that has remained steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty, through this journey.

This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We will celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins."

First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 16:14 IST

