Tata tussle: 'My conscience is clear,' says Cyrus Mistry on SC verdict

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday said he's "personally disappointed" by the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment upholding his sacking.
Mistry said he hopes that the issues raised "will cause deeper reflection, influence individuals concerned to catalyze change".
I may have had many imperfections, but i have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction i chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences, said Mistry in a statement.
"Although i will no longer be able to influence the governance of Tata group directly, the issues i have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence concerned individuals to catalyse change. I sleep with clear conscience," Mistry said.
Mistry said that he will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to work with a fantastic team with Tata Sons.
"I have had the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of people from diverse backgrounds all bound together by a common value system embedded by the founders of Tata group. I am eternally grateful," he said.
Mistry thanked the legal team for remaining steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty throughout the journey.
"This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins," he concluded the letter.
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of the Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove its then chairman, Cyrus Mistry, from office and later the company’s board.
In its 282-page judgment, the court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order of December 2019, which had re-instated Mistry on the Tata Sons board and had termed the appointment of the current chairman, N Chandrasekaran, “illegal”.
