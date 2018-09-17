I will never sacrifice margins for growth: Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh

With Infosys emerging out of an uncertain phase, the new management, led by CEO & MD Salil Parekh, is trying to catch up with market leaders, with the new strategy in place. Parekh, who joined the firm in January, tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Romita Majumdar, his intention is not to sacrifice margin but to grow it by improving the digital services pie and building capabilities.

Edited excerpts: What has been your focus and what are the changes you are seeing on the ground? I have been travelling intensively in the past few months, meeting clients, investors and employees. I have ...