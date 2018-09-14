Infosys to buy Fluido for 65 mn euros, elevate presence in Nordics region

India’s second-largest software company on Friday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fluido, a leading Salesforce advisor and consulting partner in the Nordics and a recognized leader in cloud consulting, implementation and training services.

“The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to customary closing conditions,” said the company in an exchange filing. The acquisition will cost up to 65 million euro including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses.

This acquisition adds to Infosys’ Salesforce enterprise cloud services solution portfolio and enhances its ability to provide clients with an unparalleled cloud-first transformation, said the company. Fluido, founded in 2010, is one of the largest and longest-tenured independent Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partners in Europe and an Authorized Salesforce Training Delivery partner in the Nordics. brings to globally recognized Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touchpoints.

With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, elevates Infosys’ presence across the Nordic region with developed assets and deep client relationships, a great team and an effective local culture. customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications, to whom Fluido delivers services that span from strategy consulting to implementation and training.

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy COO, Infosys, said, “This acquisition demonstrates Infosys’ commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem to address our client’s digital priorities. Fluido will be an important addition to the Infosys family, bringing a unique combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery and training, that combined with our existing capabilities will help reimagine and transform their businesses. This acquisition also aligns with our efforts to invest in local capabilities in the regions in which we operate.”