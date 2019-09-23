IBBI moves SC with plea to start criminal proceedings against Liberty House

The (SC) has agreed to hear on September 24 a plea moved by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in which the insolvency regulator has sought sanction to proceed against group for failing to go through with its resolution plan for

IBBI has approached the apex court with against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had said that the insolvency regulator needed prior permission from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate criminal proceedings against and other such errant The apex court, while agreeing to hear IBBI, said that there would be no persecution of group for now.

On September 6, the apex court had, on a plea moved by the lenders to Amtek Auto, stayed the liquidation of the company. The New Delhi based integrated component manufacturer was headed for liquidation following a judgment of NCLAT on August 16. In its judgment, the NCLAT had cleared the way for liquidation of the company, and said that since there remained no approved resolution plan for the company despite the passage of the statutory period of 270 days, must be liquidated.

has a debt of Rs 12,603 crore. The liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore. The NCLT had initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the auto components maker on July 24, 2017. On July 25, 2018, the adjudicating authority approved Liberty House’s Rs 4,025-crore resolution plan, which included an upfront payment of Rs 3,225 crore and a fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations.

However, when the committee of creditors (CoC) and the Resolution Professional (RP) of Amtek Auto moved applications for the implementation of the resolution plan, Liberty House backtracked, citing “blatant discrepancies in the condition of machineries, valuations, and representations made in the information memorandum and valuation reports”.

Following this, the RP and the CoC had approached the NCLT with a plea to extend the CIRP period beyond 270 days and sought to restart the bidding process. The lenders and the RP had sought more time to make another attempt for a fresh bidding process rather than forcing Amtek Auto into liquidation on account of “fraud” committed by Liberty House.

In their submission, the RP and the CoC had said there were some seven parties, including the promoters of Amtek Auto, which had shown an interest in making bids, after Liberty House withdrew its offer. They had also sought the NCLT’s permission to consider the resolution plan submitted by Deccan Value Investors, which had submitted a bid but withdrawn it following a better plan submitted by Liberty House. All these pleas were, however, rejected by the tribunal.

Amtek Auto lenders had also sought to bar Liberty House from bidding for any insolvent company. In their application seeking to invoke section 74 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act (IBC) against Liberty House in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh, the CoC had said that there is “lack of bonafide” intent on part of the company to follow the terms of resolution plans approved by the adjudicating authority.

Section 74(3) says officials of successful resolution applicants can be imprisoned for a minimum of one year with a maximum tenure of five years, and fined a minimum of Rs 100,000 with the maximum penalty of up to Rs 1 crore if they violate terms of the plan approved by the adjudicating authority.