IBM expands Kerala footprint with software lab focused on hybrid cloud, AI

today announced that it is working to set up a Lab in Kochi, Kerala in India. Labs are leading global innovation centres that develop and deliver next-generation portfolio and cloud offerings.

The centre will focus on developing solutions, infusing global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including automation, data and (AI), and security to support the requirements of the government and global customers.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, India said, “IBM India is a microcosm of the IBM corporation committed to furthering the country’s vision of Make in India, for India and the World. IBM brings its global best practices to India and we hope to do that in Kerala as well, by building indigenous skills in the state that will create a talent pool for the global marketplace. Expansion in Kerala would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability.”

The proposed expansion is aligned to IBM’s vision to shape the future of software development- through an open, secure, decentralised architecture that helps clients automate, secure, modernise and predict. Currently IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Kerala is a talent hub for IT professionals and entrepreneurs, and we are pleased with IBM’s proposed expansion in the state. Technology Development centres play an important role in driving economic growth by bringing innovations to the market quickly. We will extend our full support to IBM to establish its software development centre in Kerala. I’m confident that our talent and IBM’s leading technologies will have a far-reaching impact which will create employment opportunities, accelerate digital innovation and provide a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the state."