IBM offers AI platform Watson to Indian companies to keep hackers at bay

Cybersecurity is becoming a huge issue globally as well as in India, with new data breaches and stealing of confidential information. Traditionally, organisations used to maintain an army of cybersecurity experts, who are either part of their vendor companies or employed directly by them.

However, IBM has started providing its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Watson to detect such cases, access the threat scenario and resolve those instead of relying on physical workforce. This is turning out to be a big business opportunity for the New York-based tech giant at a time when ...