IBM opens new innovation centre focused on hybrid cloud and AI in Mysuru

announced the opening of its new Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Mysuru, India to support the rapid, high-tech driven economic growth in the region and provide comprehensive hybrid cloud and consulting capabilities.

As an entrepreneurial startup within Consulting, the CIC specialises in design, software engineering and analytics. The CIC’s mission is to support clients in the transformation of their business by utilizing delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation.

“Digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace across Mysuru,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery. “The IBM CIC will play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation.”

IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centers already this year. This continued investment in talent will expand the company's skillsets in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernisation and management, and hybrid cloud, said the company in a statement.

“This is a significant achievement of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and its ‘Spoke-shore Strategy’ to attract to set up operations in Mysuru and other places under our Beyond Bengaluru initiative. We congratulate IBM and warmly welcome the IBM CIC in Mysuru,” said Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood.

“With IBM’s contribution as a major employer, the state of Karnataka is destined to retain and grow as a global front-runner for digital services and developing new technologies,” he added.

IBM Consulting will now operate eight CIC locations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region and Pune, across India.