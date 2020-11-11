ICICI Bank first pvt lender to surpass Rs 2 trn in mortgage loan portfolio

Private sector lender on Wednesday said its mortgage loan portfolio has surpassed Rs 2 trillion, making it the first private sector bank in the country to achieve the feat. In 2016, the bank had crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark in its mortgage loan portfolio.

Furthermore, the bank said, mortgage loan disbursements during September was at an all-time high, and surpassed pre-Covid levels. Following a similar trend, the bank witnessed highest ever disbursements in the mortgage portfolio in October. It is both in terms of the number of customers who have reached out to the bank as well as in terms of disbursement in value terms that the lender has seen highest ever disbursement.

The bank is expecting to reach the next trillion in the mortgage loan portfolio in less than four years’ time, the management said.

Digitisation of the mortgage process along with the use of big data analytics to offer loans has driven the growth in the portfolio and nearly one-third of the new home loans disbursed by the bank is done digitally. Furthermore, affordability of customers has gone up aided by factors such as attractive interest rates, low property prices, and reduction in stamp duty in many states.

For housing finance companies, since the interest rates has not come down in the old loans, so there is a tendency of balance transfer from HFCs to banks, which has also led to a rise in mortgage loan portfolio.

The bank has also widened its focus areas and expanded more outside the metro cities. “Anticipating rapid growth in demand in upcoming cities for real estate especially in the affordable segment, we have expanded our footprint far and wide. Now, we are present in 1,100 locations, including tier 2, 3 and 4 cities as well as fast-growing outskirts of metro cities”, said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director,

The bank has scaled up its credit processing centers from around 170 to over 200 in past two years in the new markets for efficient processing and quick turn-around for customers.

We have no bias when it comes to customer segment. And, in mortgage portfolio the collateral is very good which is why it is the safest lending. But, there is an element of confidence in the salaried class customers compared to the self-employed class, the bank management said.