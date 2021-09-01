ICICI Bank m-cap tops Rs 5 trillion as stock hits lifetime high intra-day

The market value of private sector lender on Wednesday crossed the Rs 5-trillion mark. The stock touched a lifetime high of Rs 734.9 in intra-day trade before giving up some gains to finish at Rs 718.3.

At the closing price, the lender was valued at Rs 4.98 trillion. is India’s sixth most valuable company. HDFC Bank is the only lender valued higher, at Rs 8.74 trillion.

Shares of are up 36 per cent this year. In comparison, the Sensex has gained 20 per cent.