ICICI Bank m-cap tops Rs 5 trillion as stock hits lifetime high intra-day

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
India's market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
Here is why analysts think ICICI Bank is the new growth leader post Q4 nos
ICICI Bank's Q1 net surges 78% to Rs 4,616 cr as provisions fall sharply
-
The market value of private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday crossed the Rs 5-trillion mark. The stock touched a lifetime high of Rs 734.9 in intra-day trade before giving up some gains to finish at Rs 718.3.
At the closing price, the lender was valued at Rs 4.98 trillion. ICICI Bank is India’s sixth most valuable company. HDFC Bank is the only lender valued higher, at Rs 8.74 trillion.
Shares of ICICI Bank are up 36 per cent this year. In comparison, the Sensex has gained 20 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU