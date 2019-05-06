ICICI Bank Q4 profit at Rs 969 crore, falls 5% on higher expenses

Private lender Bank saw a fall of 5 per cent in net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 as expenses rose and treasury income dipped over the previous year. The lender saw a healthy growth in net interest income, fee income and deposits, while asset quality improved.

The lender’s net profit was Rs 969 crore for the March quarter against Rs 1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(NII), which is interest earned less interest expended, for the quarter grew by 27 per cent at Rs 7,620 crore as against Rs 6,022 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Other income, excluding treasury income, rose by 15.7 per cent at Rs 3,465 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 against Rs 2,993 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Fee income grew by 15 per cent to Rs 3,178 crore with retail fees forming 74 per cent of the total fees.

Treasury income was Rs 156 crore in Q4FY19 compared to Rs 2,685 crore in Q4FY18. Treasury income in Q4FY18 was substantially higher due to a gain of Rs 3,320 crore on the sale of shareholding in Securities, said the bank in a statement.

Gross (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances stood at 6.7 per cent as of March 2019. This was a fall 105 basis points against 7.75 per cent as of December 2018, and 214 basis points from 8.84 per cent per cent as of March 2018.

The bank has classified its fund-based outstanding to (IL&FS) entities amounting to Rs 275.94 crore as non-performing and held a provision of Rs 145.97 crore as on March 31, 2019 as per the extant RBI guidelines. The bank also has non-fund-based outstanding of Rs 544.92 crore to ILFS entities and held a provision of Rs 468.26 crore towards this outstanding on March 31, said the lender.

The bank has an exposure of Rs 10,306.5 crore to the accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code resolution process. It holds a provision of Rs 7,621.03 crore against these borrowers, which amounts to provision coverage of 73.94 per cent.

Provisions were Rs 5,451 crore in Q4-2019 compared to Rs 6,626 crore in Q4FY18 and the provision coverage ratio stood at 80.7 per cent.

Total advances grew by 15 per cent at Rs 5.86 trillion as on March 31, 2019 against Rs 5.12 trillion as on March 31, 2018

Total deposits increased by per cent to Rs 43,232 crore as on March 31, 2019 compared to Rs 33,869 crore on March 31,2018

The bank’s current account and savings account (CASA) increased by 12 per cent to Rs 3.24 trillion, while CASA ratio stood at 49.6 per cent of total deposits, compared to 49.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The gross additions to NPA were Rs 3,547 crore ($ 513 million) in Q4FY19 compared to Rs 2,091 crore in Q3FY19 ($ 302 million). The gross NPA additions in Q4-2019 include an account in the sugar sector where the payment obligations are being met, but which has been classified as non-performing pursuant to a regulatory interpretation communicated to banks relating to change in management.

Recoveries and upgrades of non-performing loans were Rs 1,522 crore ($ 220 million) in Q4FY19.

On March 31, 2019, the fund-based and non-fund based outstanding to borrowers rated BB and below (excluding non-performing assets) was Rs 17,525 crore ($ 2.5 billion) compared to Rs 18,812 crore ($ 2.7 billion) on December 31, 2018.

(CAR) for the bank stood at 16.89 per cent as of March 31, 2019, against 18.42 per cent as of March 31, 2018. The bank said that it was comfortable with the capital position and expressed no intention of raising funds in the near future.

The bank’s stock closed at Rs 401.4, down 0.11 per cent on BSE from the previous close.