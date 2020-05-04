ICICI Lombard Q4 results: There's no insurance cover against slowdown

When banks suffered because of concerns about the quality of their assets, the Street viewed stocks favourably. The view was that life and general would beat the economic slowdown better than others in financial services. With every publishing their March quarter (Q4) results, the view appears to be a myth.

Take ICICI Lombard’s Q4 performance. Its gross direct premium income (GDPI) fell by 8.7 per cent year-on-year in Q4. Even if one attributes the sharp 119 per cent decline in crop insurance premium to have caused the weakness in Q4, aggregate growth (excluding crop insurance) of 2.3 per cent has lagged industry growth of 4.3 per cent by a reasonable margin. Crop insurance accounts for less than two per cent of ICICI Lombard’s GDPI and in Q4, the business witnessed more outflows than inflows in premium, which explains the over 100 per cent fall in insurance premium.





Despite a diverse portfolio, ICICI Lombard’s mainstay remains motor insurance, at 55 per cent of GDPI. This segment grew by just four per cent on Q4, inadequate to absorb the losses of crop insurance segment, thereby dragging overall performance. “We expect to deliver 6 per cent decline in gross premium in FY21 on the back of sharp slowdown in motor, muted business in most wholesale segments, moderate growth in fire segment and some tailwinds to health business following Covid-19-related anxiety to improve coverage,” say analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Adding that lower interest rates will likely lead to decline in interest income as well, translating into 11 per cent earnings growth helped by robust investment book.

Kotak has downgraded the insurer’s earnings estimates for FY21 by eight per cent. It says that medium-term return on equity (RoE) may be just about 20 per cent for FY21. Q4’s RoE (annualised) fell to 18.8 per cent from 20.3 per cent in December quarter, dragging FY20 RoE to 20.8 as against 21.3 per cent a year-ago.

These downgrades iterate that no sector/company may be immune to earnings downgrade in FY21.

For ICICI Lombard, even after Monday's 6.5 per cent fall, at 41x FY21 earnings, valuations are extremely bloated. A positive aspect is the firm's dominance and its strong balance sheet, said analysts at Edelweiss. Other analysts believe this may help it consolidate market share.

Whether that will be adequate to sustain interest in the stock needs to be seen.