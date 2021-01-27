ICICI Prudential Life insurance reports net profit of Rs 306 crore in Q3

Private sector life insurer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 306 crore for the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3FY21).



The insurer had posted a profit of Rs 302 crore during the same period a year ago.



New business sum assured grew by 22.2 per cent year-on-year during the December quarter. The new business premium rose by 14 per cent year-on-year for the period under review.



The value of new business (VNB) stood at Rs 428 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 426 crore during the same period a year ago.