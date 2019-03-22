IDBI Bank, IOB dissent against Srei-backed resolution plan for DCHL

While the resolution plan for Holdings, which was presented by Vision India Fund and backed by Kolkata-based Srei Alternative Investment Managers, was approved by a majority of financial creditors, two banks --IDBI and Indian Overseas Bank --have recorded their dissent.

Financial creditors have an exposure of close to Rs 8,000 crore to The committee of creditors had earlier approved Vision India Fund’s resolution plan of around Rs 1,000 crore with about 82 per cent voting in favour. This was the second plan by the Srei-backed fund, after the earlier plan was rejected by the bankers. Earlier, Vision India Fund had put in a bid for Rs 800 crore, but that was for a staggered payment over five years.

The two banks have now filed an application against the resolution plan at NCLT, Hyderabad. has objected saying it is being unfairly treated as some banks will get disproportionately higher amounts under the plan. IOB too has raised objection against the payout through a mix of cash and non-core assets, said sources.

DCHL’s Insolvency Resolution Professional, Mamta Binani, refused to comment on the issue.

Earlier Binani had told that was facing a serious financial crisis and that staff salaries were due for several months.

The admitted claims of DHCL's financial creditors is close to Rs 8,181 crore, while that of operational creditors is nearly Rs 154 crore as on November 2018. This apart, Srei’s admitted claims is about Rs 297 crore, according to information available at the website of

In February 2016, Srei Alternative Investment Managers Limited had announced the launch of its Rs 2,000 crore India Vision Fund, which it said would invest in debt/mezzanine instruments of having future opportunities.

Canara Bank, one of the major lenders to the media house, had dragged to in May 2017.