IDBI Bank sells 23% stake in its life insurance arm to Ageas for Rs 507 cr

Private lender has concluded the sale of 23 per cent stake in Company Ltd (IFLI) to Insurance International NV for a consideration of Rs 507 crore. With this, will hold 49 per cent stake in insurance venture, which is now being rebranded as Federal Life Insurance Company.

On August 6, 2020, inked a pact to sell up to 27 per cent in IDBI Federal Life to venture partners Ageas and Federal Bank. Of the total shareholding to be divested, 23 per cent was to be sold to Ageas while Federal Bank would acquire up to four per cent stake.

ALSO READ: Govt won't disclose names of Air India bidders after DIPAM's rule change

At present, has completed the sale of its 23 per cent stake to Ageas pursuant to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals, IDBI said in a statement.

Following the stake sale, IDBI bank would hold 25 per cent stake in company. The stake will come down to 21 per cent after it concludes the sale of an additional four per cent stake to Federal Bank. The sale of stake became necessary after of India became promoter of bank.

IDBI Bank would continue its business association with Ageas Federal Life Insurance as one of their channels to sell insurance policies and also have a seat on the board.