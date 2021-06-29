IDBI Intech ropes in UK-based Lemon Advisors for overseas foray

-
ALSO READ
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
IDBI Bank Q4 net profit jumps 278% to Rs 512 crore; NII rises 38%
IDBI Bank shares zoom 15% as Cabinet gives in-principle nod to divestment
IDBI Bank: A dilemma of 'parallel sales' in the Indian financial sector
Lemon Tree, EIH: Good time to check into hotel stocks, say analysts
-
IDBI Intech, the technology services arm of IDBI Bank, is expanding into business geographies like Europe, South East Asia and Japan to provide IT products and services in areas including regulatory compliance.
It has roped in technology advisory firm, Lemon Advisors UK Ltd, to extend their fintech products and services for the banking & financial services sector to new global markets.
This association will help IDBI Intech access global markets where it aims to leverage the significant reach that Lemon Advisors brings on board, across the geographies in Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, the UK and the EU, the company said in statement.
The company aims to build a profitable portfolio of its global revenue over the next 18-24 months from these regions.
Surajit Roy, MD & CEO, IDBI Intech said, “It is estimated that the global spends by financial institutions on regulatory compliance are projected to grow at the rate of 21 per cent to over $5.6 billion by 2024. Nearly 75 per cent of this spending will be spent on financial crime prevention and detection."
"IDBI Intech, with its suite of disruptive products in the area of Financial Crime and Payments, leveraging AI and ML, has achieved significant recognition and success," said Subhash R Ghosh, founder and CEO of Lemon Advisors UK.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU