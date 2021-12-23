IDFC approves Anil Singhvi's appointment as chairman with immediate effect

The board of directors of at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the appointment of Anil Singhvi as the chairman of the board with immediate effect.

The board also approved a proposal to seek shareholders' approval, by means of a postal ballot, for the appointment of Anita Belani as an independent director of the company with effect from November 9, for a period of three years.

The board also approved a scheme of amalgamation of Alternatives, Trustee Company and IDFC Projects, all wholly owned subsidiaries, into IDFC, subject to regulatory approvals from various authorities.