IFC investments in India up by 136% to over $2.6 billion in FY 2018

(IFC), a member of the Group, has invested a record $2.6 billion in India in FY2018 – a rise of 136 per cent over the figure two years ago -- in the key priority areas of infrastructure, logistics, inclusion, and sustainability.

said that these investments are all long-term and made over 40 engagements with partners ranging from new-age start-ups, such as and Bizongo, to established names such as and

This is an all-time high and addresses key development gaps through select and systemic interventions in affordable housing, small and medium enterprises, distressed assets, technology start-ups, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainable mobility. These sectors will remain the cornerstones of IFC’s investment and advisory activities in India in the years to come.

Investments in infrastructure crossed $1 billion for the first time, and climate-related investments, too, crossed $1 billion to touch a record high. Besides, IFC’s work in the area of distressed assets has the potential to address 12 percent to 15 percent of India’s non-performing assets.

“As we complete six decades in India, we continue to believe in the country’s fundamentals and want to spur growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and fast,” said Mengistu Alemayehu, Director, South Asia,

“We will continue to play a pioneering role in India, resolving the remaining challenges of inclusion and access by providing sustainable private-sector solutions,” said Alemayehu.

India is IFC’s largest country with an investment portfolio of $6.1 billion, which is 11% of the global committed portfolio. India is also IFC’s largest equity exposure, and the largest advisory client.