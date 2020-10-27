IFC to support Netafim India's capex & working capital requirements

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram to invest $143 mn in brownfield expansion project backed by IFC
Covid-19: IFC to infuse $35 mn in JK Paper to fund its working capital need
IFC to invest $75 mn in Indospace Logistics to develop industrial parks
IFC plans to invest $10 million each in Endiya Partners, Onsitego
Spending 50% of capex target by September: An uphill task for PSUs
-
International Finance Corporation (IFC) says it will support irrigation major Netafim India's capex and working capital requirements. The company would require around $75 million for its proposed projects. Netafim India’s parent company, Netafim Ltd, is 80 per cent owned by Orbia (formerly Mexichem)
IFC said that the company is facing delays in receivables caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to higher working capital requirements. Netafim India requires $75 million of financing for the coming years to support its working capital needs, cover the financing needs of new community irrigation projects, and execute capital expenditure investments to maintain its production facilities. The proposed $75 million long-term financing will be in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures.
Funds will be disbursed to Netafim India to cover its financing needs throughout the country, with the largest use of proceeds being in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.
The expected project-level outcome is its contribution to generating better yields for the local farmers and strengthening their resilience to climate stocks. The project in India may have larger benefits given the potential for creating impact at scale using the community irrigation model. It will also contribute to sustainability by promoting water used efficiency in agriculture in several water-stressed regions, said IFC.
Founded in 1965 in the Negev desert in Israel, Netafim Ltd (Netafim) is a global player in the micro irrigation systems (MIS) sector. Clients value Netafim’s team of 200 agronomists deployed globally that provide expertise in all crop types and growing conditions.
The proposed investment consists of a loan up to $20 million (Rs 152 crore) to Netafim Irrigation India Private Ltd (Netafim India), guaranteed by Netafim, to support the working capital needs of Netafim India arising from the Covid-19 crisis, and capex needs to maintain local production capacity. IFC is also considering mobilising a financing package of up to $55 million (around Rs 417.8 crore) with commercial banks and /or development finance institutions (parallel loans) for the same purpose.
It may be noted, Netafim is a key technical partner with IFC in the Better Farming Alliance, a commercial partnership that was launched to bring effective solutions to chili and tomato smallholder farmers in India to help them increase yields, income, and access to markets. Netafim and IFC have also worked on a project combining solar powered pumps and drip irrigation in India, targeting larger crop production systems such as sugar cane, where water use efficiency is critical for sustainability.
Netafim India’s parent company, Netafim Ltd, is 80 per cent owned by Orbia (formerly Mexichem) and 20 per cent owned by Kibbutzim Hatzerim (also the founder of Netafim). One of Netafim’s key factories is also located within Kibbutz Hatzerim.
Orbia, founded in 1953, is a Mexican company involved in several industries, including building and infrastructure, data communications, irrigation, chemicals, and more. Orbia focuses on insuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU