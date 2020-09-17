IKEA Retail expands footprint, sets up global operations centre in India

Strengthening its presence in the Indian market, Ingka Group, which handles retail operations of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, on Thursday announced to open a global office at Bengaluru.

It will operate within the areas of Global Business Operations, Digital, and Centres of Expertise, said Ingka. The move will help to streamline, simplify, and standardise ways of working and operations, while diversifying the overall digital footprint, it added. Besides Bengaluru, Retail has GBO in Poznan, Shanghai and Baltimore. “The availability of a large talent pool in India is one of the key reasons behind selecting the global office. The office will operate from the Karle Special Economic Zone, in Bengaluru,” it said.

GBO is a capability and service organisation, responsible for implementing modern tools to meet growing business demands as well as to increase employee satisfaction. “The GBO is a key partner for group functions such as Finance, Digital, Procurement and People & Culture to transform, operate and continuously improve ways of working,” it said.