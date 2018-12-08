Ikea to co-create sustainable solutions with start-ups to tackle challenges

After a successful first edition, the world's largest furniture chain, Ikea, which opened shop in India this year, is inviting 20 growth-stage start-ups from the world over to solve the challenges of the future in a sustainable and affordable manner.

Dubbed as the Bootcamp, the three-month-long programme, to be held in Sweden from March 25 to June 18 next year, aims to find partners that can help address the big challenges of the future -- affordability for many people, connecting with and being accessible for people across the world, and enabling a positive impact on the planet, the people and society.





"This is a great opportunity for start-ups because this is not a powerpoint exercise, this is about solving real problems in a way we can act on, together," said Peter Betzel, CEO, India.

The start-ups would receive a potential partnership or investment from and access to its resources and channels. They would also receive financial support, office space and accommodation for on-site pilot events at Älmhult, Ikea's home-base in Sweden.



This year, the programme will focus on retail transformation for the future.