IKEA to take a year to roll out large and small-format stores in Mumbai

Furniture retailer IKEA will take a year to roll out its large-format and small-format stores in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, as it strives to understand the market better. The Swedish major, the largest furniture retailer in the world, is setting up its nearly 500,000 sq. ft. megastore at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

The launch of the two-storied structure, which includes a restaurant and warehouse, was to happen this calendar year. But the complexity of the market as well as the need to build brand awareness is delaying the launch. “We are working on multiple ...