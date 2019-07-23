IL&FS case: Sebi heat on senior executives of credit rating agencies

. . . . . . , 23 July . Senior executives of credit rating agencies suspected of having received favours from the former brass of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) to give good ratings are facing heat from the market regulator. .

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought explanation from all five credit rating agencies, asking them to furnish responses over alleged lapses and possible collusion with the IL&FS brass. . An official aware of the matter said, “The charges are serious and need a thorough examination of each ...