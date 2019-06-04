IL&FS fallout: From CARE to Icra, here're the lessons for rating agencies

The recently filed chargesheet by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in the IL&FS case has not directly indicted crediting rating agencies (CRAs) for not raising the red flags well in advance before the eventual financial meltdown of the beleaguered infrastructure lending group.

However, this does not let them off the hook. In its chargesheet, filed last week, the SFIO noted that the top management members of IL&FS “deliberately presented falsified, spruced up, deceptive and misleading” financial statements to the credit rating agencies, who continued to give ...