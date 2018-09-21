IL&FS Financial Services MD & CEO Ramesh Bawa, independent directors quit

Heads have started rolling at crisis-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group. Ramesh Bawa, managing director and chief executive of Financial Services has resigned.

group has appointed as a new Chief Executive, market sources said.

Financial Services Ltd has informed that Ramesh C Bawa, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from September 21, 2018.

It also informed that it has not been able to service its obligation in respect of Letter of Credit payment to IDBI Bank on September 20, 2018. It was a non-banking day on Thursday and hence payable September 21 2018.

Its five directors including four independent directors Renu Challu, Shhubhalakshmi Panse, Uday Ved and S S Kohli have resigned from the board. The non-executive director Vibhav Kapoor has also resigned from the board.

IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS, was put up for sale three weeks ago. But it has failed to find any taker as prospective investors are worried over its high bad debt and recent defaults.

IFIN’s sagging financials and the Reserve Bank of India’s recent diktat banning the financial services firm from accessing commercial paper market following a default have changed the mood among prospective buyers.