Import ban on TVs: Xiaomi to TCL, Chinese majors face double whammy

Disruption in business activity and crunch in the supply of components have taken a toll on television (TV) manufacturers. The latest rules — restricting the import of finished TV sets — may further aggravate the situation.

The steep rise in prices of key components, coupled with a ban on the import of finished sets, is expected to hit prominent Chinese brands, such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, TCL, and Realme. The restrictions have impaired a clutch of consumer electronics majors dependent on imports from China and Vietnam. Leading brand Xiaomi, which imports TV sets larger ...