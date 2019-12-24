In 2019, independent directors exit in droves as tighter scrutiny bites

High-profile corporate frauds, accounting discrepancies and application of global anti-corruption laws have led to the exit of close to 1400 independent directors this year, the most in the last seven years for which data was analysed. In 2019 so far, while 1394 directors quit, 1,112 were appointed, implying a net deficit of 282 independent directors.

Exits in the September quarter numbered 488, the highest in the year. According to experts, the terms of about 1,500 independent directors that had signed up for five-year terms in 2014-15, were up for renewal this year. Independent ...