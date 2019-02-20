In a first, Nasscom scraps revenue guidance in favour of 'new narratives'

IT industry body Nasscom, in a first, has done away with for the industry following a range of uncertainties in the market, as well as the need to consider a large number of new metrics with the changing nature of the sector itself.

“We are cautiously optimistic about 2019. It is impossible to predict what will happen with a lot of political rhetoric that we are seeing,” said Debjani Ghosh, President The key concerns highlighted by are the protectionist policies (particularly in the US, impacting H1B visas), the trade wars, as well as an extensive talent crunch slowing down business.

The IT export sector crossed $137 billion of revenues and marginally grew above the guidance of 7-9 per cent. The industry growth was 9.2 per cent in exports and 7.9 per cent in domestic business. Interestingly, the industry sectors have also expanded beyond IT services and together are almost half the industry revenues in 2018-19. Digital was once again the growth driver for the year, growing 30 per cent YoY and is estimated at $33 bn in 2018-19. Growth in the start-up sector was another key highlight of the year as India witnessed 8 unicorns being born and start-up funding reached an all-time high.

“Usually the guidance is given from an IT-BPM standpoint. However we are keen on changing the perception that this guidance represents and we need to look at a whole set of new narratives in terms of bot usage, digital revenues, client mining, IP monetisation among others,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Nasscom. In 2017, Nasscom had deferred guidance by a quarter due to uncertainties and a need to revise their older guidance.

Setting up centres of excellence and innovation hubs in key markets, and enhanced focus on products and platforms are key investments being made by the industry for digital capabilities.

Nasscom also shared key highlights of the first edition of the CEO Survey that tracks CEO confidence on growth drivers in the year and the key risks to watch for. As per the survey, global economic uncertainties are leading to a cautionary outlook among CEOs, but they expect initiatives to continue with the same momentum. The of businesses and enhanced customer experience have emerged as the top two spending areas in IT and BPM for 2019.

In 2018, 170,000 new jobs were generated by the industry and over 600,000 people were reskilled in digital technology. However, the industry still continues to face a massive shortage of talent for which, Nasscom is working with government bodies, to enable better skilling initiatives.

“Guidance we have always provided has been looking at the past. We believe that is not the right thing to do for this industry looking at the future.

We have to create a new lens when we are looking at the future and understand the sentiment from the CEOs,” said Ghosh.