In draft resolution plan, DHFL proposes to convert 2.3% of debt to equity

Troubled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) put forth various proposals before its shareholders during its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday. The firm has sought approval for conversion of debt into equity or new debt instruments, as part of the resolution plan presented to lenders.

According to the draft resolution plan, 2.3 per cent exposure of various categories of lenders — including debt from banks, bond holders, external commercial borrowings (ECB), borrowings from National Housing Bank (NHB), perpetual debt, commercial paper borrowings, and subordinate debt — will be converted into equity at the price of Rs 54, following which the creditors will own 51 per cent stake in the firm.

The remaining loans will be converted into new loans with 9-, 10- and 21-year tenures.

DHFL, in an exchange filing late on Friday, said that it had presented a draft resolution plan to its institutional creditors. They include banks, financial institutions, mutual funds, insurance firms, and other institutional bond holders.

The draft resolution plan segregates the company’s debt, based on loan assets, into three categories — retail assets, developer loans, and slum rehabilitation. It has broken down every category to be converted into multiple parts, each of which will have a different tenure and interest rate.

The company had outstanding debt to the tune of Rs 83,873 crore as on July 6, 2019, and has loan assets to the tune of Rs 89,476 crore, which includes a retail book of Rs 35,233 crore and wholesale loan book of Rs 47,610 crore.

Cash flows from existing retail assets are proposed to be used for restructuring liabilities of public depositors, to the tune of Rs 6,188 crore.

However, no interest will be given to the public depositors.

Under the draft resolution plan, Rs 24,619 crore of the overall Rs 83,873 crore will be converted into a debt paper of 21 years, with an interest rate of 0.0001 per cent. Another Rs 10,707 crore will have a tenure of nine years, without any interest.

Of the remainder, loans amounting to Rs 40,594 crore are expected to have a tenure of 10 years, of which Rs 24,872 crore will have a coupon rate of 8.5 per cent. Another Rs 13,364 crore will have a coupon of 10 per cent, while Rs 2,358 crore will bear no interest.

The housing finance company also sought shareholders’ nod to either sell, lease, or dispose assets to reduce the financial burden. Other proposals put forth were to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 828 crore to Rs 1,090 crore.

Moreover, the board also sought shareholders’ nod to provide enabling rights to lenders for appointment of a nominee director on the board.

The voting on all resolutions discussed in the AGM will be done and the results declared in the next couple of days.

