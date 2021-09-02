In its first such move, IndianOil lists foreign currency bonds on IFSC

Indian Oil Corporation has listed its foreign currency at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) on Thursday. The IFSC is a Global Securities Market platform. These were listed on India INX, the first international exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) IFSC.

"The securities worth SGD 400 million and $1.4 billion, issued in 2012, 2013 and 2019 respectively are now listed," a statement from IFSC said.

Commenting on the listing, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO, INDIA INX said, “This is IOCL’s first listing at India International Exchange."

"We are very positive that with the proactive measures taken by the Government and IFSC Authority, more issuers will tap the global bond market in the near term and India INX will continue to be the most preferred listing platform for issuers," he added.

The Global Securities Market (GSM) platform offers issuers a debt listing framework at par with other global listing venues such as London, Luxembourg, and Singapore among others.