In its first such move, IndianOil lists foreign currency bonds on IFSC

-
ALSO READ
Valuing AT1 bonds
Explained: What are perpetual bonds & why have new Sebi rules irked FinMin?
Citibank becomes first US bank to set up unit in IFSC at GIFT City
Fintech hub at GIFT City: IFSCA in talks with overseas regulators
AT1 bonds: Over Rs 11,000 cr worth call option due for SBI in FY22
-
Indian Oil Corporation has listed its foreign currency bonds at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) on Thursday. The IFSC is a Global Securities Market platform. These bonds were listed on India INX, the first international exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) IFSC.
"The securities worth SGD 400 million and $1.4 billion, issued in 2012, 2013 and 2019 respectively are now listed," a statement from IFSC said.
Commenting on the listing, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO, INDIA INX said, “This is IOCL’s first listing at India International Exchange."
"We are very positive that with the proactive measures taken by the Government and IFSC Authority, more issuers will tap the global bond market in the near term and India INX will continue to be the most preferred listing platform for issuers," he added.
The Global Securities Market (GSM) platform offers issuers a debt listing framework at par with other global listing venues such as London, Luxembourg, and Singapore among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU