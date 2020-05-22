In Jio's 5th big deal in a month, KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr

-
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms.
This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.
This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.
Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.
