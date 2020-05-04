US-based Silver Lake buys 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,656 cr

Platforms (Jio Platforms), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), is selling 1.15 per cent stake to private equity (PE) firm Silver Lake for Rs 5,655.75 crore.

The investment - the second in a fortnight - highlights its focus on new commerce business and will help it pare debt.

While the deal is smaller than the one with for 9.99 per cent stake, it comes at a 12.5 per cent premium.

The deal values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.90 trillion on equity basis and Rs 5.15 trillion on enterprise value basis, the company announced on Monday.

The investment in Jio Platforms is Silver Lake's second investment in India.

In 2013, the US-based technology-focused PE made a strategic investment in Eka Software Solutions, which provides commodity management solutions.

The PE investor has $40 billion in combined assets under management and investments in Airbnb, Expedia, and Twitter.

Silver Lake, along with other entities, purchased majority stake in Skype in 2009. It exited the company two years later.

Analysts say the fresh investments and tech partnerships will help RIL ramp up its focus on consumer business and trim debt.

Moody's believes Silver Lake's investment in Jio is credit positive, as it enhances RIL's strong financial flexibility.

Vikas Halan, senior vice-president, corporate finance, Moody's Investor Service, says, "Including the recently announced rights issue ($7 billion) and investments by Silver Lake and Facebook, RIL has announced initiatives that could reduce net debt by about $13.6 billion from the reported net debt of $21.4 billion as on March 31."

The D-Street believes RIL is moving towards being a digital enterprise rather than an energy company.

Geo's Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar says RIL will be valued as a tech firm and should attract investors as it starts to move towards being a zero debt company.

Analysts at JPMorgan, too, believe RIL pivoting towards a consumer-technology company will improve its valuation.

"Core energy business could be staring at a multi-year slump, but repositioning as a consumer/technology company should continue to support stock price," say analysts at JPMorgan.

Given the capital expenditure in 2020-21 as well as its debt reduction plan, more investments in Jio Platforms are expected to aid its stock price.

Commenting on the deal, Egon Durban, Silver Lake co-chief executive officerand managing partner, says, "Jio Platforms is one of the world's most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualising a courageous vision."

RIL's Chairman highlighted Silver Lake as a valuable partner for leading technology globally and one of the most respected voices in technology and finance. "We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian digital society's transformation," he added.

While the deal is a positive for RIL, given the bearish sentiment, the stock fell 2.16 per cent to close at Rs 1,435.40 on the BSE on Monday.