In the new world order, advertisers have to weave marketing with content

We are a country of more than 1 trillion media touch points. More than 90 per cent of these touchpoints have come into being only over the last five years. The movement from a single TV per household (more than 95 per cent of India owns a single even today) to multiple mobile screens is nothing short of a revolution. It has also unleashed a tsunami of latent demand for media. Our research indicates that connected users consume 33 per cent more media versus. their data-dark counterparts. The big-small screen has created new consumption occasions like the ‘non-smokers’ smoke break’ (watching a short video to take during a break from work), the ‘Saturday night binge’ (series consumption with friends) and ‘watching music’ ( is the largest music destination).

This personal screen has created a new paradigm for that is less predictable, needs more personalisation, has no prime time and has a high propensity to “skip”. Our analysis suggests that a household that consumes multiple media formats engages with the newspaper once a day for an average of 15-20 minutes, watches TV 1.25 times a day where the session length can be as high as three hours and each device owning member of the household engages on their mobile screen at least five-seven times a day where the session length can vary from less than a minute to more than an hour. Predictability is out of the equation and the axis is moving very quickly from us to me. Families still gather around tent-pole properties and discuss newspaper headlines but they are equally engaged on their feed for and are catching-up with highlight of their favourite shows even as the TV is on. The prime time viewership on TV is 2.5X the average viewership through the day, this peak on OTT platforms is just 80 per cent higher than the average. Someone is always watching. Last but not the least, need to be able to convey their message in an astounding three-five seconds. That is the time the viewer gives you on AVOD OTT platforms, while on video integrated in social media this is down to one-two seconds.

Within this changed paradigm though, lies the opportunity of integrating offline and online, creating new communities and truly weaving the marketing message with the content.

Pokemon Go that had 750 million downloads and $1.2 billion revenue in a year since launch was undoubtedly one of the most engaging gaming innovations of recent times. The game leveraged VR and proved mobile gaming needn’t be a purely online experience by connecting gameplay with everyday lives. What is relatively less know is that they also created innovative business models for marketers and to sit up and take mobile gaming seriously. The game integrated real-life Starbucks and McDonald’s outlets as ‘Poke Stop’ locations driving traffic to the stores. Telecom screens are ripe for offering geo-location based coupons to drive traffic.

This new paradigm also allows for the creation of communities. P&G’s VocalPoint was a targeted word of mouth social network of 500,000 moms. They ‘recruited’ moms with large networks, primarily through online communities such as iVillage.com and the platform gave a chance to moms to share their opinions and choices. This community became one of P&G’s test beds for new product launches and for driving word of mouth publicity. The biggest challenge in sustaining a community is the constant influx of new content that it requires. A media house is ripe for creating that. Can we have a media house’s anchor communities (on cooking, yoga etc.) to build a bridge between viewers and advertisers.

BuzzFeed gets more than 50 per cent of it’s traffic from distributed platforms. So many of its posts go viral through tailoring subject matters to the platforms with the most receptive audiences. It has created a practice in capturing and aggregating the things that are trending on various social media platforms for other platforms. Can advertisers integrate as well with the content?



In the new world order, advertisers will have to move away from buying audiences based on TG to deeper integration with the medium, the message and the community.