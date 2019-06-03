Inconsistent fundamentals behind underperformance of BSE, MCX stocks

The BSE Sensex may be at an all-time high of 40,000 points and likewise trades at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) may have picked up sharply in the past year. Yet, not all of this is reflecting in the underlying stocks of the BSE or the MCX. In fact, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) neck-deep in litigation, stocks of the BSE and the MCX (given NSE’s acquisition plans) were set to benefit from the same about a month back.

But this proposition hasn’t worked well. While the BSE stock was seen flat in May, the MCX shed over 4 per cent in a month. Despite being ...