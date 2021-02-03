Indegene's valuation reaches $700 mn; raises $200 mn from Carlyle, Brighton

Private equity firm and Brighton Park Capital are investing $200 million in Indegene, the Bengaluru-headquartered enterprise healthtech solutions provider, for a minority stake. The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, consists of a secondary sale from existing shareholders of Indegene and a primary investment into the company. The firm did not reveal the valuation after this funding round. According to the sources, the valuation of Indegene has increased to about $700 million.

Rising competition in the global pharmaceutical market is shifting business models and driving multi-year digital transformation programmes. Decisions are increasingly data-driven and leading healthcare enterprises are seeking partners with strong domain knowledge and modern technology skills as a result. Given the wider adoption of digital initiatives within the healthcare industry, Indegene plans to use the primary investment from Carlyle and Brighton Park to accelerate its M&A (merger and acquisition) and global expansion plans.

“Carlyle’s commitment to the with its global network and deep pharmaceutical expertise, coupled with Brighton Park’s deep experience in the technology sector and nuanced understanding of our space, makes the two firms the ideal partners, to support our company’s continued growth,” said Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Indegene. “Their collective strengths will bring significant value to Indegene as we build on the deep domain knowledge and vertical technology we have developed over the past 20 years.”

Founded in 1998 by five first-generation entrepreneurs, Indegene has emerged as the leading digital transformation partner to the global life sciences industry. It has more than 3,000 employees across North America, Europe, China, Japan and India.

ALSO READ: Auto margins could come under near-term pressure on higher duties

Indegene provides technology platforms and commercialization services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device Clients partner with Indegene to design, build and manage digital-first operations that leverage data and automation to accelerate clinical development. This also improves regulatory compliance, enhance customer experience, and drive commercial success.

“We have been impressed by the strong entrepreneurial energy of the management team at Indegene and their technology-led, data-driven, differentiated global delivery model, as well as by their ability to scale relationships with global healthcare enterprises,” said Neeraj Bharadwaj, managing director of the Carlyle Asia advisory team. “We believe this puts Indegene in a strong position to benefit from the significant growth drivers, we are seeing in the healthcare space.”

Carlyle had $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. In India, its investments include Piramal Pharma, animal healthcare company SeQuent, Medanta Medicity Hospital and Metropolis Healthcare.

Carlyle would leverage its global healthcare network and capabilities to help the Indegene further strengthen and expand its portfolio while deepening relationships with its global client base.

Over the last decade, Indegene has made significant organic and inorganic investments in building a technology portfolio that caters exclusively to healthcare. This has enabled the company to grow at more than 25 per cent revenue CAGR over a decade. This growth rate is accelerating with strong industry tailwinds driving a rapid shift towards digital-first operations.

“We have tremendous respect for Manish (Gupta) and the talented Indegene team, who have built the largest standalone digital transformation and commercialization partner for healthcare enterprises globally,” said Mark Dzialga, managing partner of Brighton Park Capital. “We are excited to partner with the company as we bring to bear our significant technology expertise to help accelerate Indegene’s global growth.”



