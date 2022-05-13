India among best-performing markets in tough times: Unilever CEO Alan Jope

-
ALSO READ
HUL better placed to fight inflation; negatives priced-in stock: Analysts
HUL for another round of price hikes in April: Check details here
Multiple near-term worries likely to keep HUL stock under pressure
HUL splits position of chairman, CEO & MD; Paranjpe made non-exec chairman
HUL Q4 preview: Volume, PAT likely to drop on demand slowdown, say analysts
-
Unilever’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope, who ended his three-day visit to India on Thursday, praised India as one of the best-performing markets for the company even in difficult times, according to a source.
During his trip, Jope met various teams at the company’s India unit Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and its management committee, and visited modern trade (hypermarkets and supermarkets) and general trade outlets.
He also addressed the summer interns at the office. India is one of Unilever’s priority markets along with the US and China.
HUL’s revenue crossed Rs 50,000 crore in FY22 and it reported a volume growth of 3 per cent. In the January-March quarter, the company reported a flat volume growth and revenue increased 10.7 per cent on the back of price increases. Post announcing its January-March earnings, Jope told investors that in India the market is growing well ahead of the market with business winning an excess of 75 per cent.
“Our brands are successfully championing and opening up new demand spaces in India. For example, laundry capsules, the development of the mayonnaise market with Hellmann's and this is all with a relentless focus on product superiority and consistently excellent operational execution, and we have been able to navigate tricky market conditions, we're well placed for the challenges ahead,” Jope told investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU