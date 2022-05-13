India among best-performing markets in tough times: Unilever CEO Alan Jope

Unilever’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope, who ended his three-day visit to India on Thursday, praised India as one of the best-performing markets for the company even in difficult times, according to a source.

During his trip, Jope met various teams at the company’s India unit Hindustan (HUL) and its management committee, and visited modern trade (hypermarkets and supermarkets) and general trade outlets.

He also addressed the summer interns at the office. India is one of Unilever’s priority markets along with the US and China.

HUL’s revenue crossed Rs 50,000 crore in FY22 and it reported a volume growth of 3 per cent. In the January-March quarter, the company reported a flat volume growth and revenue increased 10.7 per cent on the back of price increases. Post announcing its January-March earnings, Jope told investors that in India the market is growing well ahead of the market with business winning an excess of 75 per cent.

“Our brands are successfully championing and opening up new demand spaces in India. For example, laundry capsules, the development of the mayonnaise market with Hellmann's and this is all with a relentless focus on product superiority and consistently excellent operational execution, and we have been able to navigate tricky market conditions, we're well placed for the challenges ahead,” Jope told investors.