JUST IN
SBI MF schemes buy 2.2% stake worth Rs 757 cr in HDFC AMC in open market
NTPC signs agreement with IOCL to set up renewable energy projects
No plans to sell Bisleri: Ramesh Chauhan after Tata calls off negotiations
Bisleri will be 'a business run by professionals': Chairman Ramesh Chauhan
UBS needs RBI approval to operate Credit Suisse as a bank in India
Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report
Akasa's focus to remain on connecting metros to non-metros, says CEO
CAPA summit: Airlines fly into crew, aircraft shortages as demand takes off
Carborundum Universal partners DRDO for 'ceramic radome' technology
17 scheduled airlines in country, DGCA issues 718 Air Operator Certificate
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Want to become a 360 degree financial services company: Religare's Saluja
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India can play leading role in sustainable aviation fuel: Akasa's Ghosh

There is a gap of around $350 million in terms of funding between traditional aviation fuel and 10% blended fuel, he said

Topics
Akasa Air | Civil Aviation | Aviation fuel

Press Trust of India 

Aditya Ghosh
Aditya Ghosh

Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh on Monday said India can play a leading role with respect to sustainable aviation fuel by plugging into the global supply chain opportunities.

Airlines and airports will be pushed to take sustainable measures, he said but added that currently, sustainable aviation fuel is much more expensive compared to the traditional fuel.

Ghosh, an aviation industry veteran and former IndiGo chief, was speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital.

There is a gap of around $350 million in terms of funding between traditional aviation fuel and 10 per cent blended fuel, he said.

According to him, India can plug into the global supply chain opportunities in the context of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). India can play a leading role in solving the problems for the world, he added.

In this context, blended fuel means 10 per cent of SAF blended with traditional fuel.

The government is working on mandating blending of jet fuel with SAF as the country works on ways to reduce emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.