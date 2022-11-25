JUST IN
India considers selling small stakes in its mammoth coal, zinc miners
IT sector hiring down 43% in Oct; recovery likely in Jan-March: Study
PVR Cinemas opens first ever IMAX superplex at Lulu Mall in Kerala
No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India
Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment of Parsvnath developer
Gautam Adani's $5 bn bet aimed at silencing debt-obsessed critics
Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests
Keystone Realtors shares climb over 3% in stock market debut trade
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, says European Union review
Tube Investments of India acquires 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
IT sector hiring down 43% in Oct; recovery likely in Jan-March: Study
Business Standard

India considers selling small stakes in its mammoth coal, zinc miners

The government is looking to sell 5%-10% in Coal India Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd via the so-called offer-for-sale mechanism

Topics
Zinc | Coal mines | indian government

Siddhartha Singh | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India plans to sell small stakes in state-run firms including the world’s biggest coal miner and Asia’s largest zinc producer, to ride a stock market boom and boost revenue in the final quarter of the financial year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government is looking to sell 5%-10% in Coal India Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. via the so-called offer-for-sale mechanism, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t yet public. In all, five firms could be chosen, including a listed entity under the railway ministry, they added.

At current prices, sales at the lower end of the range could fetch the government some 165 billion rupees ($2 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations. Local stocks are at a record high, supported by a healthy pace of economic growth, and the cash raised will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration fund its subsidy bill that has surged partly because of the war in Ukraine.

graph

India had budgeted 650 billion rupees from such asset sales in the year through March, but has so far raised just over a third of the target, mainly from the $2.7 billion initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. in May.

Roadshows have started to gauge investor interest in the stake sales, the people said. A spokesperson for the Finance Ministry couldn’t be reached for comment.

Coal India jumped about 46% in the past year, while Rashtriya Chemicals gained 58%, outstripping the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex’s roughly 6% advance.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zinc

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 13:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.