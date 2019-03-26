India, emerging markets focus could drive Dr Reddy's rerating

Dr Reddy’s has gained about 10 per cent from February lows on expectations that some recovery in the US market and its emerging markets focus should improve its growth trajectory. The company’s performance during the December quarter showed some green shoots with a four per cent sequential growth in the US.

Analysts believe that its US generics business might be finally turning the corner. A few approvals for launches and positive developments on mega drug Subaxone (opioid drug) litigation also bode well while some relief on regulatory front provides more confidence. The ...