India, emerging markets take center stage in Dr Reddy's future growth plan

Dr Reddy's says it would keep focusing on emerging markets that include Russia and CIS countries, and India for future business growth organically as well as through acquisitions under its ongoing strategy to minimise the dependence on any single geography.

The company's growth trajectory was deeply impacted by the aftermath of the warning letter from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in 2015 at a time the US revenues, which formed 50 percent of its global generics sales, largely driving Dr Reddy's generics formulations business.

Today the combined revenues from emerging markets and India finely balance that of the North America forming 38 per cent of Dr Reddy's revenues, 2 per cent higher compared to the US revenue contribution.

Responding to a question in a recent analyst call on possible acquisitions, Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israel said, "We are always looking for opportunities, and we are very active on this front. The priority is on emerging markets and India in particular because this is where the area of (our) focus."

Delivering a double digit growth for the past several quarters, emerging markets and India, with a contribution of 20.98 percent and 17.4 percent respectively to the company's revenues in the December 2019 quarter, emerged as the two alternate growth centers for the company. Dr Reddy's leadership wants to further tap the potential of these markets as part of its future growth plans.

Besides focusing on these two large markets, the company has also shed its earlier US strategy of pursuing only high value products, which spelt trouble with the delays in new product approvals and fewer launches in the US market after the warning letter. " In the case of the product, we will not be dependent on any single product to grow including United States. With the notion of the past, the company focused on a relatively small number of assets either complex generics or biologics or proprietary products for the growth of the company. This is a strategy that was indeed in the company until 2 years ago. Since then, we've announced a new strategy in which we have multiple spaces which have synergy among them, much more opportunity less risk. So we moved from high risk, high reward to low risk, very high-reward. That's what we moved and we are not dependent on NuvaRing, not on Copaxone and not on ay other big names to growth there. In the United States, we will grow because we want to have 350 products," he told analysts.

It may be recalled that Dr Reddy's generic NuvaRing product met with a huge price erosion following the delay in launch due to regulatory reasons, forcing the company to take an impairment of over Rs 1,100 crore during the third quarter.

like Aurobindo also tried to follow a similar strategy to reduce the dependence on one particular geography in recent times. Aurobindo had succeeded in building a substantial business base in Europe, which now accounts for 25 percent of Aurobindo's revenues. However 50 percent of Aurobindo's total revenues still come from the US market as it continued to register a double digit growth on the back of more product launches. Aurobindo received 92 percent of its revenues from international markets in third quarter ending December 2019.

In contrast, emerging markets and India keeps delivering double digit revenue growth for Dr Reddy's while its US revenue growth remained in single digits for the past few years. The turnaround in Dr Reddy's India business in recent quarters particularly attracted the attention of analysts. When asked for the reasons, Erez said,"We decided that we want to win in this market...we as a management team, decided that India is a priority for us and we decided that we want to be in the future Top 5 in India, and we are planning to achieve it."

On acquisitions, the company said it would not go more than '2xEBITDA' for acquisitions as it did not want to merge both financial risk and business risk as also the primary growth for Dr Reddy's would be organic.