India Inc faces a risk to profits as bond yields go up 46 basis points

Rising inflation and higher input costs are not the only risks to corporate earnings in the forthcoming quarters. India Inc finances also face a threat from the rise in interest rate in recent months as indicated by the yield on the 10-year Government of India bond.

The yield on the 10-year government bond is up 46 basis points from the record low (quarterly average) of 5.9 per cent in the December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21) and continues to inch up. The bond market closed with a yield of 6.37 per cent on Friday, up nearly 16 basis points from 6.21 per cent on average in Q2FY22. This, ...