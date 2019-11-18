India Inc Q2 profit at 15-yr low on record telco losses, net sales dip 0.8%

India’s listed companies, excluding financials and oil and gas, reported a combined net loss for the first time in at least 15 years, while their net sales contracted for the first time in four years in the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2). While the bottom line slipped into the red due to record losses posted by mobile operators during the quarter, the decline in sales is attributed to demand contraction in the domestic economy.

