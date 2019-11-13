India Inc: Women get only 37 out of every 100 new jobs created in FY19

When furniture retail giant IKEA decided to set shop in Hyderabad, the company was clear it has to be a gender equal unit. “They wanted to hire 50 per cent women for each and every role that was available for that store,” said Ameesha Prabhu, chief executive officer for TRRAIN, a non-profit trust, one of the organizations which helped IKEA recruit 150 women to fill those positions.

A similar gender equal policy seems to be missing at most Indian companies, reducing the share of women in new hires to less than half. Women got only 37 of every 100 new jobs created in ...