India opens inflight data market to UK satellite firm Inmarsat

-
ALSO READ
Geo-imaging satellite scheduled for launch in Q3 of 2021: Jitendra Singh
Global satellite communication companies get govt's signal booster
India's satellite navigation sector set for higher growth trajectory
Elon Musk's SpaceX acquires satellite startup Swarm Technologies
Indian industry to produce two more entire rockets - GSLV-Mk III and SSLV
-
British satellite operator Inmarsat Holdings Ltd said it’s the first foreign operator to get India’s approval to sell high-speed broadband to planes and shipping vessels.
Inmarsat will access the market via Indian state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, after BSNL received a license from India’s Department of Telecommunications, the London-based company said in a statement Wednesday. A representative for the Indian government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of ordinary business hours.
Inmarsat has struck deals with Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd and the Shipping Corp of India Ltd, Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said in an interview. The operator already offered reliable but low-data “L-band” services in India. The new license lets it offer much faster 4G-like “Ka-band” broadband on its GX network.
Millions of Indian consumers and businesses are flooding onto the internet, and businesses are jostling to provide it.
Inmarsat’s connectivity comes from satellites in geostationary orbit, but it will likely end up competing with new deep-pocketed low-earth orbit satellite rivals like Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp and Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal’s OneWeb, which beam broadband from much closer to the earth.
Before the aviation sector was hobbled by the pandemic, in-flight broadband was Inmarsat’s fastest-growing unit. The company was acquired by a private equity consortium for $3.4 billion last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU