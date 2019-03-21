India plays important role in our strategic vision for IKEA: Gerard Groener

Gerard Groener, managing director, Ingka Centres, knows that India is not a one-size-fits-all market. That is the reason Ingka Centres, formerly IKEA Centres, which owns global furnishing giant IKEA, is bringing in multiple options catering to everyone, he tells Karan Choudhury in an interview.

From entering the e-commerce space to coming up with retail formats to capture the fancy of its targeted 100 million-plus potential clientele in India, the firm is all set to tap one of the biggest consumer base in the world. Ingka Centres has more than 40 years of experience in shopping centres ...